HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's power companies said they are preparing for what may very well be a hurricane on Sunday.
Eversource said it is bracing for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Henri.
Joe Nolan, Eversource's CEO, said the company was classifying the storm as "level 3," which means it expects 49 percent of customers to lose power, possibly for up to 10 days.
Eversource said it has been monitoring multiple storm models and getting ready for multiple scenarios. Depending on the storm’s eventual path, it will position line and tree crews, support staff and other resources across the state, as well as secure additional contract crews to be ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible if customers lose power.
“We have been closely watching multiple storm forecasts for several days, and we’re actively engaged in our emergency response preparedness efforts so that, if necessary, we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” said Craig Hallstrom. “There’s still some uncertainty across multiple models that we follow, and we’re preparing based on the current forecast. One of the biggest challenges for storms like Henri is that changes in the storm track can significantly alter potential impacts. We will continue to adjust our response plans to shift crews and other resources accordingly as the storm approaches New England, and our dedicated employees are ready to work around the clock to serve our customers.”
Eversource always urges customers to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Outages can be reported at www.eversource.com or by calling 800-286-2000. They can also be texted to Eversource, if customers signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature.
The company shared some preparedness tips on its website here.
Tropical Storm Henri is forecasted to become a hurricane, the center of which aimed just to the east of Connecticut. Friday morning's track suggested that the state could see both wind and rain Sunday into Monday.
Norwich Public Utilities said it was also preparing and urged its customers to do the same.
“It is important that every NPU customer prepare for the possibility of losing power as a result of the storm that is heading in our direction,” said Chris LaRose, general manager, NPU. “We are preparing for a major storm and cannot rule out a multi-day restoration effort based on the latest information have received.”
It warned customers to prepare their homes and businesses for heavy rain and strong, sustained winds.
As far as preparations went, NPU said it fueled all its vehicle, confirmed it had adequate supplies and equipment, made sure it had appropriate staffing, put contractor tree crews on standby, and reached out to other utility companies to discuss mutual aid.
NPU’s Customer Service Center said it will receive calls at 860-887-2555 throughout the weekend.
For the latest forecast on Henri, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.