(WFSB) – While ‘Old Man Winter’ isn’t here yet, the days and nights are starting to get cooler.
Therefore, homeowners might want to start thinking about how they can lower their energy bills during the colder months.
On a crisp fall day, it’s never too early to prep for winter.
“That’s when people aren’t really thinking about it is now when you have beautiful weather,” said Tricia Modifica, of Eversource.
Those of us in New England know the weather can change without warning.
Experts warn natural gas and other heating fuels are expected to skyrocket because of global demand.
“We want to warn our customers that that’s coming,” Modifica said.
She said whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, there are three specific things you can do right now to prepare.
First, consider looking into the energy provider’s 'home energy solutions program.'
“This is when a certified technician comes into the home and does a checkup of your home to see where you may be losing energy,” Modifica said, adding that they can also look at places where you can tighten up to save energy.
For $50, the assessment covers on-the-spot repairs, like air sealing and duct sealing while replacing regular lights with led bulbs.
To cut down on additional costs, you can also get a ‘kill a watt’ kit.
Just plug it into your home devices and see not only how much energy is being used, but suggestions on how to make them more energy efficient.
Then, you can also use the home heating calculator on the Eversource website to see just how much energy you’re using in the winter.
“We tell folks to set their temperature at what’s comfortable for them, but then if they can lower it a few, they’ll save two percent on their energy bill,” Modifica said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.