HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A warmer summer means air conditioning units are cranking more frequently, raising energy bill costs.
Recently, the U.S. Dept. of Energy put out some energy-saving tips for consumers, which some folks are objecting.
The DOE recommends folks leave the thermostat at 78 degrees when they are home, and raise it higher when they are not.
“The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” the department said on its website.
Energy Star, which is a federal program managed by the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, also recommends setting the thermostat in the summer to 82 degrees when you're sleeping and 85 degrees when you're not at home.
Consumers are also advised to turn off ceiling fans when they leave a room, as it will only cool people, not rooms.
Also, schedule regular maintenance for cooling equipment, and regularly clean registers to remove any dust buildup.
For more energy-saving tips from the DOE, click here.
