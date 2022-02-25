ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Enfield was among those that saw the most snow from Winter Storm Cecelia.
Ever since Channel 3’s crew hit the road at 8 a.m. on Friday, it saw the sleet and freezing rain. That stopped around 11 a.m.
However, the road conditions were just as bad as a full-blown snowstorm, particularly along Route 220.
The road is typically one of the busiest parts of Enfield and it was empty Friday afternoon.
From the roads to the shopping plaza, not a lot of people were out.
However, the roads are passable.
Plows have been out and even though the snow stopped, there’s still a lot to scrape up.
The icy mix Channel 3 saw has been tough for drivers.
Drivers said just getting out of the driveway has been tougher than usual because the snow is extra heavy.
Hours of sleet really weighed it down, making the job harder for people like Megan Zoglio.
“It’s a little bit tougher,” Zoglio said. “It seems like it started fluffy, but it got heavier, so it’s harder to get through the snow blower. I would have preferred snow because then it’s not two different consistencies and the rain is really weighing it down.”
Once drivers dig out, they’re advised to take it slow.
