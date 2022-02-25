ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Enfield was among those that saw the most snow from Winter Storm Cecilia.
Ever since Channel 3’s crew hit the road at 8 a.m. on Friday, it saw the sleet and freezing rain. That stopped around 11 a.m.
However, the road conditions were just as bad as a full-blown snowstorm, particularly along Route 220.
The road is typically one of the busiest parts of Enfield and it was empty Friday afternoon.
From the roads to the shopping plaza, not a lot of people were out.
However, the roads are passable.
Plows have been out and even though the snow stopped, there’s still a lot to scrape up.
The icy mix Channel 3 saw has been tough for drivers.
Drivers said just getting out of the driveway has been tougher than usual because the snow is extra heavy.
Hours of sleet really weighed it down, making the job harder for people like Megan Zoglio.
“It’s a little bit tougher,” Zoglio said. “It seems like it started fluffy, but it got heavier, so it’s harder to get through the snow blower. I would have preferred snow because then it’s not two different consistencies and the rain is really weighing it down.”
Once drivers dig out, they’re advised to take it slow.
From Suffield to Enfield, Satish Pachel was clenching his steering wheel and holding his breath, just so he could make it to open his package store, the Jug Store, on Hazard Ave.
“My hands are shaking too, I can’t use my brake,” said Panchel. “The roads are not good, not good condition at all. It’s slippery.”
A snow day is bad for business.
“If there was no snow, my Friday would be busy from morning to close,” said Panchel.
Outside of the Jug Shop, business is better for Jorge Aponte, the owner of New England Lawn Care and Snow Removal.
“I’ve been out since 3:30 this morning,” said Aponte.
He measures his success on how deep we go in naming storms.
Welcoming Cecilia in late February means he needs to make up for lost time this winter.
“In February? We should probably be at F or G. Probably storm gloria or something,” said Aponte.
Northern Connecticut towns got anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow.
That usually means Terry Brennan would be busy at Tractor Supply on Palomba.
“We sell pellets, we sell propane. We sell the items that people need to get ready for the snow,” said Brennan.
But today, business was bad.
“It is crazy. I saw nobody but plows on the road when I came to work today, so it’s very slow<” said Brennan.
Ahead of frigid temperatures tonight, Brennan said they’re out of salt.
“We’ve been out since, I’d say, three weeks ago. From what I understand it’s hard to find anywhere. Essentially, the last storm we had pretty much wiped us out,” said Brennan. “You better stay inside or you may be flat on your back in your driveway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.