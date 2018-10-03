ENFIELD (WFSB) - Enfield's Assistant Town Attorney Mark Cerrato is back at work after being placed on leave last month.
While officials haven't said why he was placed on leave, it came after a deadly stabbing happened outside his home on Hoover Lane.
Cerrato's son, 20-year-old Michael Cerrato, was arrested after he admitted to watching the stabbing of 16-year-old Justin Brady.
Mark Cerrato has been with the town for 24 years.
