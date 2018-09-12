ENFIELD (WFSB) - Mark Cerrato was placed on leave on Wednesday morning.
This comes after a deadly stabbing outside of his home early Monday morning.
Steven Bielenda, Director of Human Resources for the town of Enfield would not specify why Cerrato was placed on leave or if had to do with the investigation.
Cerrato has been with the town for 24 years.
The stabbing took place outside of his home on Hoover Lane.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.