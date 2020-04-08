ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It may be three months away, but Enfield is already canceling its Fourth of July celebration.
The town said on Wednesday that its celebration committee met through a web conference to talk about the event, which was scheduled for July 10 through July 12.
The town blamed the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus.
"Based on the information gathered, the committee has made the unfortunate, but responsible decision, to not hold the event this year," the town said in a news release.
The town also cited the need for social distancing for the foreseeable future.
It said upwards of 50,000 people can attend the celebration each year.
The committee is looking to get back to work later this year on the 2021 celebration.
