Part of Route 5 in Enfield re-opened Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by a car, police said.

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A car versus pedestrian crash in Enfield left one person dead on Saturday night, according to Police.

Route 5 was closed between Oliver Road and Post Office Road after a pedestrian was struck by a blue Hyundai.

A walker and a prosthetic leg laid in the road as officers investigated and conducted skid tests to determine how fast the car was traveling.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, Police said. 

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Route 5 has reopened.

