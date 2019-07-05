ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Although the calendar reads July 5th, folks in Enfield celebrated Independence Day on Friday afternoon.
Thousands of people took to the Enfield town green for the opening night of a three-day holiday bash.
The fireworks were postponed to Sunday for the threat of rain, but folks said they were having fun regardless.
Enfield resident Ethan Porter and his buddy Frankie Porter Jr. were two of many kids having a blast at the 3-day Fourth of July Extravaganza that kicked off on Friday.
Their favorite part, they said, was the bounce house.
Of course, the adults got to have fun, too! Once they arrived, guests were impressed by a long list of foods and terrific music, including a performance from “American Idol” contestant, Catie Turner.
“It brings a lot of people together from different backgrounds and you can enjoy festivities and the people and the different things,” said Enfield resident, Frankie Porter Sr.
