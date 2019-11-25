ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to the courthouse in Enfield after some employees were possibly exposed to fentanyl.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Enfield police said a prisoner was found to be in possession of cocaine.
Three marshals were exposed, but none of them went to the hospital.
At first, courthouse officials said it was fentanyl. They now say the substance is being tested to see if fentanyl was present.
The prisoner remains in custody at this time.
The courthouse, located on Phoenix Avenue, was not evacuated.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
