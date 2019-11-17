ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Within the span of one hour, crews from Enfield pulled a woman from the Connecticut River and knocked a house fire on Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire, caused by poor disposal of smoking materials which ignited dry leaves in the back of a home on Raffia Rd. at about noon.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said.
Just after 12:30 p.m., crews responded to the bridge on Route 190 for reports of a woman in the water.
Officials said crews located the woman about three-quarters of a mile downstream. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.
