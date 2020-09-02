ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The town of Enfield is coming up with a creative way to rescue and old building and turn it into classrooms for students who are distance learning.
The move started to help Enfield teachers have somewhere to send their students while they go to work.
Organizers were able to get into the building for the first time on Tuesday. They started disinfecting and setting up classrooms.
The building will be turned into a learning center for some students starting next week.
What used to be a high school in Enfield is now the Enfield Annex. While it hosts some camps and adult education, town officials have taken a mostly vacant building for the past five years and are turning it into a learning center for students during COVID-19.
“This isn’t the time to alienate people, it’s a time to be creative and get us back on our feet and we have to do it for our kids,” said Mayor Michael Ludwick.
They mayor of Enfield says they started working on the idea in April. It’s open to Enfield teachers so they have a place to send their children, especially with many kids participating in distance learning.
It’s also open to town employees and will later be open to residents.
It’s in partnership with the school district and Education Recourse for Children. It’s expected to open next Tuesday when school starts back up in Enfield.
“The town will clean it, maintain the classrooms so a multi-tier approach, helping our teachers, our town staff as well and if we have enough spots to open it up to our residents,” Ludwick said.
There are already 50 kids enrolled and there’s enough space for 150 students.
There will be 15 classrooms set up with 10 kids in each classroom.
One adult from Educational Resources for Children will be in each classroom.
Every Enfield student has been given an iPad, so they’ll have to bring that with them.
Ludwick says it’s a way to learn in a safe and supportive environment.
“We all have the same goal. We want our kids back in school safely because there is nothing more valuable than the interaction with a teacher and child. We all believe in that,” Ludwick said.
The cost for this varies. It starts at $55 a day per student if they go for a full day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and drops to $45 a day for a shorter day, which is 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Students in Kindergarten through 8th grade can be enrolled.
For more information on enrollment, parents can call Maria at Educational Resources for Children at 860-253-9935 or email her at mohara@erfc.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.