ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- For the past few years, two families in Enfield have teamed up to serve up some Halloween scares in return for food donations.
The annual "Terror on Sun Street" benefits the Enfield Food Shelf.
There's a witch, skeletons, the headless horseman, and much more, all on Al Thibodeau's front yard on sun street.
"Every year it gets bigger,” Thibodeau said.
He’s been putting up the elaborate Halloween display for more than two decades, and says it’s a blast.
Now he teams up with a neighbor to create "Terror on Sun Street."
“We have a whole room full of decorations and every year we recycle. Like this year, clowns are very popular, so we did a while clown room. We have a butcher room and a graveyard. Next year, when you come back, it will probably be different,” said Joanne LaRocque.
For those who visit Terror on Sun Street, Joanne and Al ask you to bring a non-perishable food item with you.
On Saturday, they’re doing something a little different and trying to fill a vintage hearse with non-perishable food items.
Everything they collect gets donated to the Enfield Food Shelf.
The non-profit organization's Executive Director Kathleen Souvigney said the donations have made a big impact these past few years.
"Generally, they bring in 2,000-3,000 pounds of food. That tells you how popular the event is. It's so much fun over there. And that provides about 2,500 meals for people,” Souvigney said.
Both Al and Joanne are hoping to collect even more this year.
"It shows the power of how a few people with a good idea can make a big impact in the community,” Souvigney said.
Terror on Sun Street will run from Oct. 25-27 from 7-9 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m. It’s located at 13 and 37 Sun Street in Enfield.
