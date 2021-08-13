ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A health and rehab center in Enfield evacuated patients overnight.
The Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehab center lost power due to storms in the area on Thursday.
The center said its power was back on a little after 4 a.m. on Friday.
When Channel 3 first got to the scene, there were ambulances in the driveway and on the street waiting to transport patients to other facilities.
Police confirmed that the power outage at the facility was due to storms.
An employee said they lost power around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
While on the drive there, a Channel 3 crew saw several limbs and branches down from the storms.
Eversource worked to fix power outages in the area.
Friday morning, it reported 300 outages in Enfield and 1,200 others across the state.
Police said 20 ambulances were requested.
The patients were evacuated based on need. Many needed oxygen, so those people were the first priority.
Police say six patients ended up being transported to nearby facilities.
An additional 40 people also needed to be evaluated.
Police said there was a backup generator, but it failed.
