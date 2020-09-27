ENFIELD (WFSB) – Enfield High school will remain closed Monday Sept. 28 following a positive COVID-19 case.
School officials said as an extra level of precaution, in person learning will not take place Monday.
Superintendent Chris Drezek said in part, “Like last week, the size of the student population of Enfield High School and the fact that students are not in cohorts, this extra precaution is necessary. The school administration will be notifying any member of the community who could be considered a close contact as soon as possible. Students will be asked to follow our Wednesday remote learning schedule for tomorrow Monday September 28th.”
The school system is working with the local director of public health and is actively following contract tracing protocols.
