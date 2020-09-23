ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield High School will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Chris Drezek said the district was notified late Wednesday afternoon of the positive case. He did not say if it was a student or teacher.
“With the size of the student population of Enfield High School and the fact that students are not in cohorts, this extra precaution is necessary and the school administration will be notifying and member of the community who could be considered a close contact as soon as possible,” Drezek said.
The district said student will be following the Wednesday remote learning schedule for Thursday and Friday.
