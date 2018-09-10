An Enfield High School student was murdered overnight at a home in town.
Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Justin Brady. He had been stabbed.
They were called around midnight to a home at 15 Hoover Ln. for a reported assault. Brady did not live at the home he was found outside of.
"When we arrived, we confirmed that a 16-year-old high school student, Justin Brady, did succumb to his injuries as a result of this incident," said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department. "We've identified a person of interest that we're seeking to locate."
Brady was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.
Fox said the investigation continued well into the late morning hours.
They are looking for a person of interest in the case. Police would only describe the person as an acquaintance of the victim.
"This appears to be an incident that occurred between two acquaintances," Fox said.
They are treating the case as a murder.
The home where the murder took place belongs to Enfield's Assistant Town Attorney.
"The Enfield PD Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a major incident that took place overnight on Hoover Lane," police posted to Twitter.
Fox called the incident "isolated" and said at no point was there any threat to the school or students.
"We are working with Enfield High School school officials [and] the superintendent's office to ensure that appropriate counseling is in place for the students," Fox said.
The school posted about the incident to its own Twitter feed.
"We are very sad to learn that an EHS student passed away this weekend," the post read. "Any students who need support should report to the career center or cafeteria where we will have additional counseling staff available for all students and staff."
The superintendent issued a statement about Brady's passing.
“Enfield High School and Enfield Public Schools are shocked and saddened by the passing of one of our Enfield High School students," said Christopher Drezek, superintendent, Enfield Public Schools. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The school community will continue to help the family and students in anyway possible as we cope with this tragedy.”
“He was on the Football team, he was known well throughout the school. Really everybody knew him, they knew his name, they knew what he looked like. He was just a great kid all around. He would help everybody when they needed him," said James Christensen.
Enfield police are being assisted by the state police Central District Major Crime Squad.
A vigil was held on Monday night with students from the high school.
"I didn't want to come here at first, but I had to show my respects because I loved that kid," said Dustin Vosburgh.
Enfield's superintendent says they will continue to have additional counselors on hand throughout the week for students that need to talk to someone.
"I used to grow up with his sister, he was a good kid. Didn't deserve it, nobody deserves it, but he lit up the room. He was a goofball, he really was, really sweet," said Jenna Genco.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
