ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An inmate from the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield was apprehended after escaping from a day program, according to a Department of Correction's spokesperson.
45-year-old Christopher Somsky was being treated at a local hospital when he was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Somsky was suffered a hip injury while on the run.
After Somsky is medically cleared and discharged from the hospital, he will be transferred to Northern Correctional Institution and reviewed for placement under the highest level of supervision, officials said.
According to a DOC spokesperson, Somsky escaped Saturday afternoon while at a second chance day program at Asnuntuck Community College.
Campus security realized that one of the nine inmates in the second chance pell program was unaccounted for and alerted Willard-Cybulski.
He was serving a nine year sentence for a 2015 robbery conviction.
The DOC said Somsky was considered a low-risk offender.
