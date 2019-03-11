ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An inmate from the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield was apprehended after escaping from a day program over the weekend.
Christopher Somsky, 45, was being treated at Waterbury Hospital when he was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Somsky had suffered a hip injury while on the run.
According to a DOC spokesperson, Somsky escaped Saturday afternoon while at a second chance day program at Asnuntuck Community College.
Campus security realized that one of the nine inmates in the second chance program was unaccounted for and alerted Willard-Cybulski.
The Enfield police chief said the DOC notified their officers immediately, along with state police.
"From our perspective, it’s the safety of our residents. That’s of paramount concern, especially when an event like this occurs and we work both the investigative component of this as well as the public notification component of this," said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.
Across the street from the college, the owner of a sports cards and comics store is just one of the many people in town wondering how the inmate got away.
"There was a bunch of customers here a couple people from Enfield, we all got the notification on the phone at the same time and they were like, just trying to find the guys photo real quick," said Matthew Deroma, of Matt's Sports Cards & Comics.
Somsky was serving a nine year sentence for a 2015 robbery conviction.
The DOC said Somsky was considered a low-risk offender.
After Somsky is medically cleared and discharged from the hospital, he will be transferred to Northern Correctional Institution and reviewed for placement under the highest level of supervision, officials said.
(1) comment
Of course, just like so many other criminals, he feels that he has the Constitutional Right to evade capture, escape from arrest, and escape from prison. So now, with that same attitude, which he PROVED by escaping, they will give him 3, 4, 5, 6.....more chances; and all at OUR expense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.