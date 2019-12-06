ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An Enfield man is facing charges after police said he tried to kill his wife.
The incident happened early Friday morning at a home on Arrow Street.
When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Daniel Burke at the front door, saying he had killed his wife.
Officers went upstairs and found a woman lying on a floor with wounds to her abdomen and neck area.
She told police she was stabbed by a sword. Police also noticed Daniel tried to strangle her.
According to an arrest warrant, she told police "I woke up to Daniel saying this is the only way. Daniel stabbed me with what looked like a silver sword."
She was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Burke, 51, was arrested and is being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police said two children were home at the time. They were the ones to call 9-1-1.
Daniel Burke faced a judge on Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond.
To reach out for help or information regarding domestic violence via CTSafeConnect, click here or call 1-888-774-2900.
