ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man has been arrested for killing his own grandmother in Enfield.
According to police, Anthony Ward, 35, of Enfield, is accused of murdering 79-year-old Frances Battagler.
Battagler was found dead in a home on Second Avenue back on Aug. 20.
Neighbors identified Ward as the victim's grandson.
Ward has been charged with murder.
He's scheduled to face a judge on Thursday and is being held on a court-set bond of $1 million.
