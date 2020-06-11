SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- An Enfield man is facing charges after police say he allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile victim after meeting via social media.
South Windsor police arrested 19-year-old John Nadeau on Wednesday and charged him with risk of injury to a minor, and fourth-degree sexual assault.
Police said the incident happened back in February.
Nadeau turned himself in at the police department and was released on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.