ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An Enfield man is facing charges after police said he tried to kill his wife.
The incident happened early Friday morning.
When police arrived, they were met by Daniel Burke who told them he had killed his wife.
Officers found a woman lying on a floor upstairs with visible wounds to her abdomen and neck area.
She was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
Burke, 51, was arrested and is being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police said two children were home at the time.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
