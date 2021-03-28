ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly motorcycle crash.
It happened around 7:30 Saturday night on Somers Road near the Somers town line.
Police said that a 2018 Harley Davidson had unexpectedly gone off the roadway.
The operator, later identified, as 50-year-old Gerald Reed of Enfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Somers Road was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Ragion at 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.
