ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man who was arrested in connection to an Enfield teen's death faced a judge on Tuesday.
On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Michael Joseph Cerrato.
He was charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the death of 16-year-old Justin Brady.
Cerrato lives at the home where Brady was killed last Monday.
Enfield Police arrested 18-year-old Shyheim Adams for the death of Brady last week. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
According to police, Cerrato admitted he witnessed his friend Adams stab Brady to death during an argument outside Cerrato's home.
Police said Cerrato allegedly did nothing to stop the attack and did not call 911 when it happened.
In the arrest warrant, Cerrato told police, "I could see Trey stabbing Justin at that point as I was only about 10 feet away from them. It looked like Trey was stabbing him fast."
Cerrato originally lied to police about witnessing the deadly stabbing.
He later changed his story, saying "Trey got the knife from somewhere in my house."
He then said he saw Brady covered in blood.
Cerrato said Adams and Brady were wrestling around on the ground after a fight started outside Cerrato's home.
Cerrato then told police shortly after the stabbing, he left Brady bleeding as he and his girlfriend dropped Adams off at a relative's home in Hartford.
The Enfield Assistant Town Attorney, Mark Cerrato, whom neighbors identified as Michael's father, was placed on leave on Wednesday. He also lives at the home where Brady was killed.
Cerrato has two criminal cases pending, including larceny which includes Windsor Locks High School.
He also had some kind of weapon in his car when he was pulled over by police last year.
Because of these cases, Cerrato has been on probation.
Channel 3 spoke to Brady's mother, Rose, who didn't want to focus on the men accused of playing a role in her son's death.
She instead thanked people who stood by her family saying, "our family is overwhelmed with everyone's support and prayers and we are very appreciative of their generosity during this extremely difficult time."
Friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to help the Brady's, which will be open until Tuesday night. You can find the page here.
