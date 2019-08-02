ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Vermont.
The shooting occurred Wednesday, July 31 in St. Johnsbury, according to Vermont State Police.
Police responded to an address on Pearl Street for the report of a shooting and found 37-year-old Neftaly Martinez dead inside an apartment.
According to witnesses, at least two cars were seen leaving the area after the shooting.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Vermont said the cause of death for Martinez was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
