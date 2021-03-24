ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at an old mill in Enfield on Wednesday morning.
The Enfield Fire Department confirmed that the fire was at a building at 33 North River St. It broke out around 6:45 a.m. Just before 8 a.m., it was deemed under control.
It said North Main and North River streets were closed as of 7:30 a.m.
Amtrak service was also impacted because train tracks run nearby the property.
Eversource was on the scene and had to cut power to a few homes.
Enfield's town manager described the building as the "Casket Building." The office said the fire reached a third alarm and that a partial building collapse happened.
No one was believed to be inside it at the time.
The building was supposed to be vacant.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
