ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A group of residents in Enfield say they’re upset with the town’s lack of communication about a proposed distribution center.
More than 50 neighbors met on Tuesday night to voice their concerns before an official public hearing this Thursday.
Residents say they first found out about the project 11 days ago.
The proposed Agri-Mark Distribution Facility would be more than 501,000 square feet, filing an empty field on North Maple Street.
Some residents say they’re concerned about the impact it will have on the elementary school and the homes right across the street.
“Nobody knew and it is highly impactful. It’s a large distribution warehouse. There’s chillers, there’s noise,” said Dale Butrymowicz.
Dale Butrymowicz says he found out about the proposed distribution center a week and a half ago, the same day the Enfield Planning and Zoning Commission met to consider approval for its site plan.
Butrymowicz says he and several others scrambled to ask commissioners for a public hearing before the plan is approved.
“How can the town do something like this and no one knows,” Butrymowicz said.
The company, Winstanley Enterprises, is planning on building a half a million square foot warehouse distribution center. It will have three entrances for tractor trailers and room for two tenants.
Agri-Mark, a dairy supplier, will be one of the tenants. The other is unknown at this time.
“This huge industrial thing being put into this industrial area. It doesn’t fit the area and we’re concerned about the health and safety,” said Thomas Grigely.
Residents just a block over from the site say they’re worried about the noise coming from the trucks, the traffic on the roads, and the possibility of air, soil, and water pollution.
“The hundreds of semis that will be coming in an out, there’s an elementary school close by, and it’s a residential area,” Grigely said.
Beyond the scope of the distribution center, neighbors at the meeting say they were never given a chance to voice their opinion on the project until now. They want to know why.
Channel 3 reached out to the Enfield Town Manager and Winstanley Enterprises about the residents’ concerns.
“We hope the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear our concerns and pause and think twice about this project happening,” Grigely said.
The Enfield Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing Thursday via Zoom for the site plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.