ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Caught in the act!
An Enfield Police Officer noticed the American flags at two schools were weathered.
The department said that while he was off duty, Officer Matt Tarducci, who is also a lieutenant in the Army National Guard, purchased two new flags and brought them to the schools.
Caught in the act! The other day while on school security patrol, Officer Matt Tarducci (who is also a lieutenant in...Posted by Enfield Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020
Enfield police said Office Tarducci didn’t want any recognition but was caught in the act by another officer.
The new flags were installed at the Montessori School and Parkman School.
