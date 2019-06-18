ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Across the state it was a soggy night and it affected some high school graduations.
Over in Enfield, the high school rolled the dice and kept theirs outside.
It wasn’t as bad as many envisioned. There may have been a very light mist throughout the evening, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those celebrating the night.
At 5 p.m., the skies opened up over Enfield.
Graduation was just two hours away, but it was the same time Superintendent Chris Drezek vowed to forge on and hold the graduation outside.
“It was really important that the kids wanted to be outside on the field, so we took every measure possible to make sure we could get out here tonight and we made the call later than we traditionally would,” Drezek said.
Sydney and Amber Kinne were there to see their sister, Jamie, walk and by 6 p.m. the skies over Enfield High School were still ominous.
“I thought they were crazy at first, but now it doesn’t seem too bad,” Sydney said.
The school did have a backup plan and could have used the gym, but the tight space might not have been able to hold the hundreds that were in attendance.
“You don’t want to have family members coming in from out of town who don’t have the opportunity to see their graduate walk across the stage,” Drezek said.
By 7 p.m., a light mist was falling on the 330 graduates as they made their iconic walk down the hill.
Many guests were donning rain gear or were armed with umbrellas. They wiped down their seats and hoped for the best.
“It cleared up, so finally it was okay and it’s not raining anymore,” Amber Kinnie said.
Because of the weather concerns, the ceremony was sped up. The graduates spoke, but the administrators didn’t.
“The chairman and I made the decision to eliminate our remarks, so we can ensure every graduate has the chance to walk across the stage,” Drezek said.
By the time the diplomas were handed out, it might not have been sunny, but the smiles on the faces of the graduates were radiant.
The feedback was very positive from family and friends, and all the way down to the students.
