Enfield police arrested a suspect after they said a man was stabbed multiple times on Saturday afternoon.
Police arrested 19-year-old, Enfield resident Jason T. Passalacqua for attempted murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police said a dispute between two friends left a man is in critical condition after police said he was stabbed multiple times in a home on Robbin Rd. on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the home at about 2:30 p.m.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Passalacqua is expected to appear in Enfield Superior Court on Monday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
