ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for a stabbing at a motel in Enfield.
Police said they arrested 29-year-old Alex Arslanian of Agawam, MA on attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.
The incident happened at a Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue on Oct. 26 just before 1 p.m.
Officers said they arrived to find a victim with wounds to the throat.
The victim was able to identify his attacker before being transported to a hospital.
Police said they found the suspect at the scene and identified him as Arslanian.
Detectives received a search warrant and searched a room at the motel in connection with the case. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit also responded. They did not mention what they found.
Arslanian was given a court date of Oct. 27 at Hartford Superior Court.
His bond was set at $1 million.
