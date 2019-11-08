ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police continued to search for a missing woman on Friday.
They said Ondine Frohberg was last seen at the Olive Garden in town a week ago last Friday at 1:30 p.m.
That's where their search began this Friday.
Police said they'll work their way west from there.
Frohberg suffers from medical conditions, cognitive disability. She was reported missing by family members.
She was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt, and navy blue pants.
"It’s just so sad with her being out, especially now it’s getting cold at night. I hope we find her soon," Eva Kovaco said Sunday.
Search crews from Vernon and South Windsor police departments also assisted in the initial search last weekend.
On Sunday, searchers used a drone to assist as well as several K9 teams.
This weekend, residents in town will gather together to help in the search efforts, starting at the lot behind Olive Garden on Hazard Avenue.
Anyone with information should contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.
