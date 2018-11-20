ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they found a missing girl after she was reported missing on Monday.
Police said 10-year-old, Ashlyn went missing on Monday at 4 p.m. from the Green Manor Area of town.
However, she was found shortly after police released her information. She has since returned home.
Police said Ashlyn was last seen wearing a camo jacket and leggings.
Those with information were asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.
