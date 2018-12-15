Enfield police are investigating after a man was stabbed several times on Saturday afternoon.
Police said a man is in critical condition after police said he was stabbed multiple times in a home on Robbin Rd. on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the home at about 2:30 p.m.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Police are encouraging those with information to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.
