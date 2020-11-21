ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are investigating an alleged assault that happened over the weekend.
Officials say it happened around 7 Saturday night on Hazard Avenue.
An assault occurred at one or two motels that are on that stretch of roadway.
The incident resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are working on determining if a weapon was involved.
There is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
