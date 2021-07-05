ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person responsible for damaging a local field and playground.
It happened on the fourth of July at the Parkman School.
According to Enfield Police, the individual pictured in the attached photo is accused of driving an ATV onto the property and tearing up the lawn and field at the park.
The ATV rider is also accused of damaging one of the benches.
The Enfield DPW is currently working on repairing the damages.
Officials are unsure how much the repair efforts will cost.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enfield Police by email at kragion@enfield.org.
