ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police are asking for public’s help to provide information on a dog that was abandoned in a crate.
Police posted photos and information on Facebook, writing a German Shepherd with a blue collar and a black clasp was found in a crate down an embankment.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian where the dog was deemed healthy, but dehydrated, police said.
Police are encouraging those who recognize the dog or know his or her owner, to contact Officer Ryan at Jryan@enfield.org or by voicemail at 860-763-6400 ext 1414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.