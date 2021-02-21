ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What could've been a serious call ended up being a waste of resources.
Police say that they responded to an unspecified area of town Saturday afternoon after receiving a call from a person saying that they had shot their sister.
The caller went on to say that they were still armed and willing to fight police.
Officers searched the address thoroughly, but found no evidence that any crime had occurred.
Enfield Police are still looking into who made that call.
