ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a child’s bike.
Police said the bike was stolen from the Parkman School.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspect, and police shared a screenshot of the man.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact police at (860)763-6400.
