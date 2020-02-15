ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield Police said they have located a 62-year-old blind man who went missing on Saturday.
Police said they have located Richard Doty who has numerous medical and physical disabilities.
Before Doty was found, Police said they believed he was last seen walking in the area of Enfield Terrace around 10 a.m.
Police said they did not have a reliable clothing description for the man.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Enfield Police at 860-763-8911.
