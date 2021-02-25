ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects robbed an AT&T store in Enfield on Wednesday night.
According to police, the suspects showed firearms when they entered the store on Hazard Avenue just before 7:40 p.m.
Two employees and a customer were in the store at the time.
The suspects took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled before officers arrived.
They wore dark-colored clothing and facemasks.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-8911.
