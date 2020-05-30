ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are speaking out following an incident on Friday that had social media buzzing.
According to Enfield Police officials, officers responded to a local business around 10:35 Friday morning after receiving a call from management saying that there was an irate customer that refused to wear a mask in the store, which violated the store's policy.
The caller also told police that the individual had threatened to leave the store with the products without paying.
As officers were responding to the scene, the caller stated that the party in question was starting a physical fight with other people inside the store.
Based on the reported physical altercation, a total of three officers responded to the store.
Officers were immediately met by store management upon arrival and were asked to serve the individual a "trespass notice", which would bar him from the business.
The suspected party then opted to record the incident and post it to social media.
In response to the video that's circulated on social media, Enfield Police issued the following statement:
"We are disappointed that this citizen of our community feels that he was “harassed by some slick haired tyrant who took an oath that he does not honor”, and we hope that this post is helpful in placing the actions of our personnel in the appropriate context. This party's police contact had nothing to do with him initially not wearing a mask, and everything to do with his behavior inside the store, when he was asked to wear a mask by store employees. A retail establishment is private property and therefore, it can set policy on its terms of service (think “no shoes, no shirt, no service”). Unfortunately this individual chose to take his frustration out on the local store employees, who had nothing to do with the development of this corporate policy, in an inappropriate manner.
Contrary to what may be portrayed in social media, our officers did not randomly show up at this store. Rather, they were requested to respond to an active incident flowing from an emergency call. The complaining party apparently takes issue with the fact that he was lawfully detained while officers took trespass-notice action as a result of his conduct in the store. In fact, store management could have opted to pursue his arrest.
Finally, to address any concerns as why our officers weren’t wearing masks when they entered the store, our officers were dispatched to a complaint of an active physical confrontation inside the store. Under nonemergency conditions, our personnel are required to abide by social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate PPE.
Our officers take their oaths of office very seriously and they were acting in accordance with those oaths when they responded to intervene in the situation."
Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.