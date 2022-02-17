ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The Enfield Police Department (EPD) is warning residents about a spoofing scam.
With this particular scam, caller ID may come up as an EPD number.
Not only can people lose money, but the calls hurt the police department’s reputation.
"They work hard to build relationships with the community and then somebody comes along and says oh I’m a police officer... no that’s not right," said Rob Walter.
When in doubt hang up and look up. Find a valid number for the business, department, or agency and call them back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.