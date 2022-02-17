Enfield police (generic)
WFSB file

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The Enfield Police Department (EPD) is warning residents about a spoofing scam.

Spoofing is where someone covers their real number with a different phone number to pretend to be someone else, in this case the Enfield Police Department, and ask for money or information.

With this particular scam, caller ID may come up as an EPD number.

If you suspect a call may be a spoof, the easiest way to check is to hang up and call the agency directly to verify the call.
Dave Bykowski is a Cyber Security Expert and the Kelzer Corporation, a Glastonbury IT consulting company.
He said spoofing has become a bigger problem in recent years due to technological advancements.
“Awareness of this and knowing what to do about it really is the best tool against any of these types of scams,” said Bykowski.
Residents said the crimes are frustrating. There are multiple potential victims.

Not only can people lose money, but the calls hurt the police department’s reputation.

"They work hard to build relationships with the community and then somebody comes along and says oh I’m a police officer... no that’s not right," said Rob Walter.

Bykowski said to be cautious. No matter what the caller ID says, be skeptical of anyone who asks for personal information or money over the phone.
“Verify and validate... Is this call actually legitimately coming from a charity or is it coming from a scammer?” said Bykowski.

When in doubt hang up and look up.  Find a valid number for the business, department, or agency and call them back

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.