ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Want to get a closer look at reptiles, amphibians, and other fascinating creatures without having to leave your house?
Well, now you can and support a local company at the same time.
"It's going to be a one-of-a-kind zoo right here in Connecticut," Brian Kleinman, owner of Riverside Reptiles Education Center in Enfield, tells us.
Brian started Riverside Reptiles almost 20 years ago.
"With my ultimate goal of always opening up my own facility," says Kleinman.
That dream is becoming a reality.
He's hoping to open Riverside Reptiles Education Center in Enfield next month.
"We were going to open in April, but, unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the area and we were forced to put that on hold. Our outreach programs have been suspended, obviously, because we can't go to schools or libraries or daycares or go to birthday parties. Right now, we're just trying to survive," said Kleinman.
To do that, Brian says they're offering pre-sale memberships at a discounted price, holding zoom events, like birthday parties, and giving people the chance to sponsor an animal, a big help financially.
"There's a variety of different animals you can choose to sponsor and all the proceeds go to food, care, and maintenance," explained Kleinman.
Some of those animals, include turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs, and Brenda, the American alligator.
"There's a huge misconception about reptiles and amphibians. I'm using all these animals as ambassadors to teach people why they're important parts of this ecosystem. We share this Earth with a vast array of wildlife," added Kleinman.
As they wait to open the education center, Brian says they're grateful for all the support they've received from the community.
"We can't wait to open doors and come see these cool animals," added Kleinman.
To learn more on how you can help the Riverside Reptiles Education Center, you can click or tap here for more information.
