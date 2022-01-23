ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Hometown Kitchen at the Plaza closed and they plan to remain closed for the next two weeks.
Owner Colleen Ceballos said, “nobody is sick we haven’t been, but the guys and girls are just tired.”
Hometown Kitchen sat empty Sunday night, and it’ll stay that way through the end of the month and into next month.
Ceballos says it’s all to give her staff time to rest. “The staff is just so tired from being so short staffed that we’re just going to give everyone a break come back in a couple weeks.”
Like many other restaurants right now, Hometown has been struggling to hire employees.
“We’ve been looking to hire for a couple years and we’re just not getting any applicants. We’re looking for cooks, prep cooks, breakfast cook weight staff,” said Ceballos.
She says she thinks a mix of the cold weather and high COVID rates have been keeping people home, which is why she decided to do this break now.
“We have a loyal clientele so we’re doing pretty good, knock-on wood,” said Ceballos.
She says many of those customers were understanding of the two-week break. “The customers have been really great about it. Most of them are telling us good you guys deserve it you need a break.”
If you’re looking for a job right now, Hometown will be hiring while they’re on this break.
“It’s a fun hometown place to work. We like to do our job and have a good time at the same time you know. A lot of regulars. It’s just fun,” said Ceballos.
