ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A burst pipe has lead to the early dismissal of school in Enfield.
According to superintendent Chris Drezek, the Prudence Crandall School dismissed at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
"Around 10:30 [Friday] morning, a water pipe burst in the parking lot of Prudence Crandall School," Drezek said. "Town crews responded immediately and determined that the pipe in question is the main water line to the school, and needs to be turned off for repairs."
Drezek said his office consulted with town building and ground officials. They recommended that students be dismissed once the water main was turned off.
As a result, there was no water in the building.
Students on buses were picked up at roughly 11:15 a.m.
Parents who pick up their children from the school were asked to arrive at 11:30 a.m. Students were dismissed through normal parent pickup procedures.
Walkers will not be dismissed until school staff get ahold of their parents.
"Because of the location of the affected pipe, additional police officers will be on campus to facilitate traffic flow in a safe manner," Drezek said.
No students or staff were ever in any danger, the superintendent said.
