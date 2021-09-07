ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Another school district heads back to the classroom on Tuesday.
Things looked different for students in Enfield this year.
They were back to complete in-person learning, something 16-year crossing guard Sue Morrow was glad to see outside of Edgar H. Parkman Elementary School.
"This is my spot," Morrow said. “Seeing the kids, it’s great. I love kids. It’s great to get the fresh air and see the kids and everyone out and about.”
Marai Steere, a 5th grader, said she came to school ready to go with a gift for her teacher.
“My mom always makes baskets for all my teachers," Marai said.
She said she couldn't wait for science class.
“I just think it’s really fascinating because it’s not things we know about, like ocean and space and stuff like that," Marai said.
Students will have safety guidelines in place, such as social distancing and masks. The most recent change, however, is for the staff.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates were issued for state employees, on college campuses, and for businesses.
Now, school districts have also made the vaccine mandatory.
Enfield Public Schools superintendent Chris Drezek announced that school employees and contractors need to be vaccinated.
It's a move with which many parents told Channel 3 they are on board.
“I think it’s good," said Kelly Schevalier, an Edgar Parkman Elementary School parent. "I think everybody should be vaccinated. I think that’s really, really good.”
“I think Enfield has done a great job with everything and taking care of everything," said Kelly Steere, also an elementary school parent. "Communications been great.”
The district also encouraged students who are eligible to get the shot. That’s anyone older than the age of 12.
Another change for students is that remote learning isn’t an option.
For those who are vaccinated, quarantining will not be necessary if they come in contact with someone who has COVID.
All of the changes will be enforced when the doors open Tuesday morning.
