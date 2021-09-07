ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Another school district heads back to the classroom on Tuesday.
Things will look different for students in Enfield this year.
They will have safety guidelines in place, such as social distancing and masks. The most recent change, however, is for the staff.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates were issued for state employees, on college campuses, and for businesses.
Now, school districts have also made the vaccine mandatory.
Enfield Public Schools superintendent Chris Drezek announced that school employees and contractors need to be vaccinated.
The district also encouraged students who are eligible to get the shot. That’s anyone older than the age of 12.
Another change for students is that remote learning isn’t an option.
For those who are vaccinated, quarantining will not be necessary if they come in contact with someone who has COVID.
All of the changes will be enforced when the doors open Tuesday morning.
